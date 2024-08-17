AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,080,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.