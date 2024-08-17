AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. AudioCodes has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AudioCodes by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

