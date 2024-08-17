Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 732,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,698 shares.The stock last traded at $44.55 and had previously closed at $42.85.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,990 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.