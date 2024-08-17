Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Azul will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Azul by 2,466.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 575,344 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

