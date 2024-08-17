Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 389.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn bought 37,148 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($165,534.37). Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.