Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 191,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

