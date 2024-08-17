Bancor (BNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Bancor has a total market cap of $58.83 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,109.72 or 1.00025615 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,124,743 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,126,829.64357242. The last known price of Bancor is 0.46505006 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $3,063,107.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

