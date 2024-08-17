Bank of America Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $50.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after buying an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lumentum by 13.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

