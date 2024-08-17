Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 66.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 236,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

