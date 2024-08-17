Barclays Trims Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price to $15.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $23,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 994,984 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.