Benchmark Trims ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Target Price to $3.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ IPA opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

