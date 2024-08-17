Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Beneficient Stock Down 3.6 %

BENF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,751,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

