Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 105,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 150,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$18.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

