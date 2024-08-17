B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

BGS opened at $8.31 on Friday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

