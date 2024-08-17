Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS.

Bio-Path Trading Down 0.7 %

BPTH stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

