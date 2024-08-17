BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

BiomX shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

