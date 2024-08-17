BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.25, but opened at $84.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. BioNTech shares last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 199,122 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 170.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

