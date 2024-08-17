BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRTX)

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 63.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

