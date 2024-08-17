BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.48. 20,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 559,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.
