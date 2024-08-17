BitShares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $92,014.52 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $92,014.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

