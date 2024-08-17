BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman Sells 12,000 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $872.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $818.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $885.10.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

