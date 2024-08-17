Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.19. 218,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 163,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

