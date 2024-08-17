Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.19. 218,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 163,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
