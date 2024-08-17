Blast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0108

Blast (BLAST) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Blast has a total market capitalization of $205.72 million and $54.34 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blast has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,015,127,757 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,999,808,197.488586 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01072702 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $50,648,391.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

