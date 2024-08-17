Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.63. 642,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,166,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

