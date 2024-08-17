Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

