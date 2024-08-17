Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $44.25

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after buying an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

