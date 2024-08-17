Brokers Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. Graco has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 134.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Graco by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,136,000 after purchasing an additional 856,460 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $70,891,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

