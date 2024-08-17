Brookmont Capital Management Has $5.68 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $214.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.