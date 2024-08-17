Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Bunge Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Bunge Global has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

