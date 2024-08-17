Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,799 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSM opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

