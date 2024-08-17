Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Plans $2.95 Quarterly Dividend

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $38.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Cable One Stock Down 0.8 %

CABO opened at $364.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.86. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $318.68 and a fifty-two week high of $675.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. Cable One’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.33.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

