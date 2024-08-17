Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Roth Mkm

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Canoo Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canoo will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $900,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Further Reading

