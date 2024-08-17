Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDTX opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

