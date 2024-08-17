Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.
In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
