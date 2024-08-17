Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

