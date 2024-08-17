Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
Carter’s has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
Carter’s Stock Performance
Shares of CRI opened at $63.81 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Carter’s Company Profile
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
