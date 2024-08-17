Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Carter’s has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of CRI opened at $63.81 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

