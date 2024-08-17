Carvana Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Carvana stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $6,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,077,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,416,236 shares of company stock valued at $297,840,285. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

