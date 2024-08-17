Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

CTLT opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,021,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,429,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

