Cee Holdings Trust Acquires 14,142 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 14,142 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $15,273.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,644,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,153.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 965 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,061.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $9,786.05.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 45,616 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $66,143.20.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 248 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $95,457.60.

On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $33,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453.90.

System1 Trading Up 25.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $1.32 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of System1

System1 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in System1 stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

