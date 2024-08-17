CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,193.34 or 1.00010845 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02955444 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,532,848.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

