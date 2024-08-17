Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Announces Earnings Results

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

