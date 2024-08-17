Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

