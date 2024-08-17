CEMIG (CIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 9th

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03.
CEMIG has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years.
CEMIG Price Performance
Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.