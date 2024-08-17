Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 2.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 23,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 502,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.