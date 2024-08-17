Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (CNTA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 987,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

