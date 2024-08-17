Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 4,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 150,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Centogene Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical solutions and diagnostic tests in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

