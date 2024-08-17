Chee Pheng Cheng Sells 70,000 Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 70,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 5,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$1,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 30,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$6,045.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 20,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$6,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 48,215 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,125.15.

On Friday, June 21st, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 15,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$2,655.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 8,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 18,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$2,645.50.

On Friday, May 24th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

Shares of TSE:SFD opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.51.

NXT Energy Solutions ( TSE:SFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 204.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of C$0.60 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

