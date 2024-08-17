Cheelee (CHEEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $412.32 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $21.31 or 0.00035960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a total market cap of $412.32 million and $6.56 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 21.08550894 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,873,991.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

