Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. Chevron has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.