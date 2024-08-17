China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,288,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
Shares of China Oilfield Services stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
